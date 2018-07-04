Want Your Employees to Trust You? Try These Four Strategies

There are few relationships inside of a business that are more essential to get right as the one between a supervisor and their employees. This relationship is one that can often make or break a department to the point where it can have an impact on the overall business. In fact, turnover is often a direct result of a poor relationship between the employee and their immediate supervisor, as it remains the top reason for employees to leave. It’s hard to understand what makes for a strong relationship between supervisors and employees, as every individual is different, but there are a few ways that every supervisor can build trust with their employees.

Consistent Results

No one wants to deal with a person if they aren’t sure about how they’ll react to the same situation on a different day or with a different person. As a supervisor, you don’t want to play favorites with your employees. Of course, there will be different levels of how to handle similar situations, but you don’t want to make anyone feel singled out positively or negatively. It’s all about being equal-handed in your duties as a supervisor.

Be Available

It’s essential for your employees to know that as a supervisor, you’re there for them when they need you to be there. Regular, one-on-one check-in meetings can be a great chance for you to give feedback, listen to their ideas, cover any concerns they have, and go over questions that arise. This time should be their time, so let them know they are your priority. While it’s vital to have regular meetings with your staff, you’ll also want to be flexible in being available when you’re needed on short notice.

Follow-Up and Follow-Through

No matter how your staff communicates with you, it’s important that you don’t forget to follow up and follow through. Your responsiveness to their needs, whether it’s you checking up on a question you didn’t know the answer to or a decision that you needed to think on, is important. Dropping the ball and forgetting to acknowledge them can destroy trust. Even if it’s just a quick email or a short phone call to let them know you’re in the process of getting them an answer, it will help to make them feel more confident in your skills as a supervisor.

Don’t Just React

It’s important to react to situations as they come up, but you also want to be more proactive. Anticipate questions and concerns your employees may have before they even voice them aloud. Talk to your staff about how you’re able to better support them in their positions to make their jobs easier. Make sure to ask for feedback on how you’re doing so you can learn how to help them better do their jobs. This open line of communication helps them to feel more secure and lets you know how you can improve.

The bottom line is that when it comes to this relationship, any actions you can take that will help build trust are essential. A high level of trust between a supervisor and employees not only leads to a better relationship, but it often means that employees are more motivated and satisfied in their positions.

© 2018, Steve Picarde, Sr.. All rights reserved.