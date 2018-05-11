How to Build Employee Morale in the Workplace

Good employees are the backbone of any successful business. They are the people who are passionate about innovation, driving the business, and doing jobs that they love to do. If an employee is happy in their workplace, they will work hard and take ownership in their role within the company, and this equals a win-win situation all around. When morale is high in the workplace, there is less turnover and more productivity, and you will reap the rewards of having employees who stay with the company for the long haul. Consider using these simple techniques to make your business the place employees want to work:

Create a Safe Place:

One of the biggest reasons why employees do not share their thoughts and ideas is that they are simply scared to do so. Whether they are afraid of their supervisor chastising them or feeling like their thoughts and feelings do not matter, when employees don’t feel that they are being taken seriously, they will not say what is on their mind. Create a safe place for employees to discuss what they are thinking or the problems that are going on in the workplace. They should feel empowered to approach their supervisor on any topic and know that what they have to say is important.

Keep Them in the Know:

While it may be unrealistic to share all of the inner workings of a business with all of the employees who work for the company, employees will feel more important if they know what is happening at all levels of the organization. Hold regular meetings with employees or maintain an announcement board that keeps them informed. Make sure employees know about all committees and leadership groups in the company and topics that are being discussed at all levels.

Meeting Invitations:

Another great way to raise morale within a company is to invite line employees and lower management staff to leadership meetings. The employees can get to know the executive staff of their company and will feel that their opinions and ideas really do matter. Have a roundtable discussion with employees and brainstorm ideas that will make the employees feel more valued in their positions and what amenities would make them feel more comfortable throughout the workday.

Communication and Collaboration:

Communication is key at all levels to ensure that everyone understands the job they are supposed to be doing and what is expected of them. Morale will drop drastically if employees do not feel as though there is enough communication in the workplace. Be sure to hold regular rallies, meetings, and team building sessions with employees. If possible, explore the idea of sharing important information with employees via text messages, email, or message boards to be sure you are able to reach the employees quickly when new processes and important announcements roll out.

Employees should also be given the opportunity to collaborate so that they are able to generate new ideas and ways of doing the job. Some of the most profitable ideas in major corporations were as a result of a lower level employee thinking outside of the box.

Adequate Training:

Frustration in the workplace starts to run high when employees do not feel like they know how to do their job, and not all employees will speak up about it over fear of losing their job. Training is an ongoing process and you should be prepared to hold regular training sessions with your employees. Employees should be trained when new processes rollout, new products and concepts are introduced, and during select times of the year when a refresher is needed. When employees feel like they have been adequately trained they will feel confident in their jobs and morale will go up.

Make your business the place that employees want to work for by keeping the morale as high as possible. When employees feel properly trained and empowered, their work product and attitude will be better and that means more profitability for the company.

© 2018, Steve Picarde, Sr.. All rights reserved.