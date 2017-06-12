Does Mentoring Make Sense in Your Organization?

Today’s Workplace Realities Have Changed

The median number of years that wage and salary workers had been with their current employer was 4.2 years in January 2016, down from 4.6 years in January 2014, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on September 22, 2016.

This being a median number, it doesn’t apply to every company or organization. Your situation might be quite different. This trend has implications for small and mid-sized enterprises. While coaching may help people polish skills today, mentoring tends to be a longer-term staff investment. Why sink money into employees who are going to leave in the next few years? The short answer is that you shouldn’t.

What Are the Implications For You?

Strategic mentoring focuses on building the character, perspective, and the savvy contextual thinking of high potential people whom you expect to be a part of your efforts in the long run. An investment in these people can help to ensure that these women and men will stay with you longer than those who feel they are going nowhere in their jobs.

Strategically choosing to mentor an employee requires serious consideration on your part. Whom do you choose? When do you offer the guidance? How do you see your business growing in the future? Experience shows that many successful small and mid-sized businesses grow in size and complexity faster than the skills of their longer-term employees can accommodate. Training people when there is no room for their future growth can actually hasten their desire to look elsewhere. If your business isn’t growing, there generally aren’t the funds available to justify making such an investment. Still, the future issues and complexity that you face means that you will be hindering your capabilities by not developing talented people.

When people leave, you lose their institutional knowledge, their customer or supplier connections, and their working relationships in the organization. These things, in addition to their personal skills and knowledge will need to be developed anew in any new hire. These intangibles require a good deal of time to replace. There are also bound to be mistakes and frustrations as these new people “learn the ropes.”

Where Does Mentoring Make Sense?

While there are always exceptions due to individual realities, several business circumstances exist where mentoring creates a great ROI for both company and employees. This discussion isn’t meant to be exhaustive. It does lay out conditions which are ripe for employing strategic mentoring.

Growing business or practices: It can be difficult to take the time to train people when the work requirements are coming in hot and heavy. This is especially true when teaching/learning is a time consuming side event. Trusting an employee to just “get it” is a weak strategy. Likewise, traditional shadowing, where the subordinate follows you around and watches what you do, never really allows strong contextual judgment to be developed. Using the daily work and responsibilities of your people as the practice field for developing new skills and savvy is a much more productive strategy. Here, learning is an on-going dialogue rather than an event. Shadowing is a nuanced, multi-phased activity which incorporates conversation, directed practice, and feedback that occurs close to the work to sharpen the skills of your developing talent.

