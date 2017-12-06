12 Hidden Benefits of Video All CEOs Should Know

When thinking about video, it’s easy to jump right to the black and white facts: what are we getting, what does it cost, and what will it deliver? Obviously, those answers are important. However, I’d like to challenge you to think of video in a new light.

If you’re looking for an article filled with statistics about why video is the best thing since sliced bread, this isn’t it. There are plenty of those articles out there. Instead, I want to focus on the less obvious benefits to video that outweigh those statistics. Many of these benefits occur during the process of making videos.

Whether you’re making a high-end television commercial, brand film, training video, animation, look beyond the end deliverable of some 15-second to 5-minute video. Rather, keep your eyes open for these hidden benefits.

Bring your vision to life

Visionary CEOs have a knack for painting a vivid vision that everyone understands. But how are you sharing this vision with your team? Your customers? When brands are looking to produce an overview video, they’re really looking to bring a big picture vision to life. So what’s hiding in here? When your marketing team says they want a high-end brand overview film to lead the charge on their marketing efforts, view it as an opportunity to bring the vision to life. Hone your story

Whether it’s your brand, a product, a service, or a general pitch, data and facts often aren’t enough. Today, storytelling isn’t just a trend, it’s a powerful sales tool. While you can produce infographic videos that focus on hard-nosed facts, don’t overlook the power of storytelling. Filmmakers will view your brand and customers as characters in a story with an intriguing plot. This mindset often shifts the conversation and uncovers new information. Align your team to the bigger mission

With your vision more clear than ever and framed as relevant stories, your team will be fired up about your mission. We’ve seen it time and time again: clients share their new video at an all-company meeting and the room is filled with cheers and tears. While these videos are normally produced with the goal of bringing on new business, they often have a profound effect on your internal team. Breathe life into the boring

We aren’t all working on solving complex medical problems or saving the world with rocket science, but that doesn’t mean your business can’t share a compelling story. Video can help breathe life into your initiative – even if you view it as mundane. The lens of a filmmaker brings an entirely different view to your organization and can uncover stories that leave you and your audience engaged like no other medium. Don’t write off your organization as being “too boring for video.” Polish your team’s media presence and shape their personal brand

Throughout the process of making video, your team will likely become part of the process. If you have a robust video strategy, your subject matter experts, directors and C-level team will likely be interviewed for a variety of videos through the years. This is a great opportunity to train your team on how to hone their story and develop their media presence. Furthermore, answering off-the-cuff interview questions is great practice for media appearances and questions during pitch meetings with clients. Add more clarity to your communication

In today’s world, adding video to your internal and external communications make things easier and clearer. While high-end videos are great, not all videos need the support of a video production company. Try using video conference calls as opposed to phone calls, using simple video programs such as Wistia’s Soapbox to enhance emails, embedding videos in emails, and more. Videos simply allow you to communicate more information faster. Optimize for your goals

In many instances, videos are an end deliverable. In some instances, all of the campaign thinking starts through the discussion of the video. In either situation, video offers an opportunity to think through the entire strategy and ensure it aligns to the goal. Before producing any video, your team should ask the basic questions: What’s the problem or opportunity? What does the audience care about? What is the best platform for delivering this message? How will this move them to the next step? When done properly, videos should be designed in concert with your entire campaign to lead to a desired behavior. Track your success

Video is sometimes dismissed for being expensive with a hard-to-prove ROI. However, there are many video marketing platforms that help drive ROI based on your goals. Of course there are metrics like play count, but you can get much more. There are increasingly more and better video platforms with impressive features for plugging into your existing platforms, guiding your audience, and tracking results. Improved engagement

This one might not be so hidden, but it’s key. We live in a fast-paced world where text messaging and 280-character posts have replaced emails and blogs. The point? Why are brands still spending the time and money to release length white papers, case studies, digital magazines, and text-heavy web pages? Communication tools that optimize for a viewer’s busy lifestyle and short attention span wins. Videos deliver your message faster and, therefore, lead to improved engagement. People actually click on that play button. Because video fits into the way we live today, we see increased conversion rates, better open rates, more shares, and all those other pro-video statistics so readily available. Scale your greatness

Your team is filled with smart people. Unfortunately, it isn’t always practical to send them around the region, country, or world. While video conferencing sometimes can fill this gap, why have them deliver the message over and over again? Video allows you to take the best of the best in your organization and scale it faster. From standard operating procedures to sales presentations to customer testimonials–if it’s great, you should scale it faster. Transition to digital with conversational marketing

The way your customers interact with you will continue to change. One key trend: brands are becoming increasingly social and conversational. As your brand pushes into the future, how will you build trust and credibility with your customers? Video is a tool that can open your brand up to a more conversational approach to marketing. While you might not by a video streaming service, you’re in a great position to share content more often. From webinars and live streaming to simple “how to” and FAQ videos to serialize films and stories, your customers and prospects are looking for content to meet them in the right context. Your brand should be ready to provide it to them. Build your personal brand

While not every CEO wants to or needs to be famous, raising your notoriety is a powerful tool for bringing your organization to the next level. You can start simple with ‘state of the union’ messages or ‘thank you’ videos for your customers. As your brand grows, make sure your keynotes are captured and you grab imagery of key events along your journey.

They say life isn’t about the destination, it’s about the journey. Video is about both. Your aim is to make a video. More importantly, your aim is to produce a video that makes an impact with your audience that aligns with your goals. In order to do this well, you need to go through a creative process that delivers benefits that go beyond the content you’re producing.

As the CEO, you probably can’t spend your time searching for the hidden benefits of videos, so be sure to share this article with your team. Organizations that seek to find additional benefits from any endeavor will likely outperform their shortsighted competitors.

© 2017, Justin Andrews. All rights reserved.